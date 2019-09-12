Evergreen Capital Management Decreased Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake; Indus Capital Partners Has Trimmed By $9.75 Million Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 55.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 83,301 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 66,699 shares with $7.83M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $39.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 2.65M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 76.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 61,854 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 7.69%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 19,251 shares with $672,000 value, down from 81,105 last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $33.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 8.15 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter has $41 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40’s average target is -7.41% below currents $43.2 stock price. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. Guggenheim maintained Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 108.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 7,087 shares to 47,878 valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,132 shares and now owns 3,194 shares. Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc (NZF) was raised too.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Twitter: What They Said Yesterday – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Twitterâ€™s Been Hot, but Square Stock Still Is the Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), The Stock That Zoomed 118% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Twitter Stock Hit New All-Time Highs? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Time To Take Twitter Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shellback LP invested in 0.87% or 200,000 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 92 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 66,085 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 14,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc invested in 83,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Assets Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 45,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 2,610 shares. Next Gp Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Tarbox Family Office reported 375 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 100 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1,242 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 13,799 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca owns 13,455 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $191 highest and $11800 lowest target. $152.80’s average target is 37.04% above currents $111.5 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.