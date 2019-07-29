Evergreen Capital Management Decreased Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Stake; Teradyne (TER) Sellers Decreased By 11.96% Their Shorts

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) stake by 49.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 268,766 shares as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA)’s stock declined 1.56%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 277,116 shares with $1.59M value, down from 545,882 last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta now has $35.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 1.62M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 30.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively; 23/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Rating Action on Hipocat RMBS 6 and 8; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TWO TRANCHES AND CONFIRMS TWO TRANCHES IN 3 SPANISH ABS-SME DEALS; 20/03/2018 – Catalonia bank deposits fell 17 percent in secession crisis; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Consumo 8, FT; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : BANKHAUS LAMPE RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – BBVA REPORTS PLAN TO REDEEM COCO ISSUANCE EARLY: FILING; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Net Pft EUR1.34B; 10/04/2018 – BBVA UPGRADES SPAIN GROWTH FCAST TO 2.5% IN 2019

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) had a decrease of 11.96% in short interest. TER’s SI was 9.56M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.96% from 10.86M shares previously. With 2.06 million avg volume, 5 days are for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER)’s short sellers to cover TER’s short positions. The SI to Teradyne Inc’s float is 5.38%. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.59. About 2.73M shares traded or 23.36% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.87 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 22.21 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. Shares for $989,021 were sold by Beecher Gregory R. 33,156 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Gray Charles Jeffrey on Thursday, January 31. JAGIELA MARK E had sold 139,935 shares worth $5.48 million. Smith Gregory Stephen sold 11,210 shares worth $412,796.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Teradyne, Inc. shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,892 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 16,000 shares. Glenmede Na has 4,175 shares. Mackenzie owns 217,377 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 33,423 shares. 96,356 were reported by West Coast Limited Liability Co. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 376,776 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability holds 14,892 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 147,665 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 591 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge L P, New York-based fund reported 124,978 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 25,032 shares to 48,704 valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 6,080 shares and now owns 85,752 shares. Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) was raised too.