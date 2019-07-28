Evergreen Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) as Stock Price Declined; Advent Capital Management Has Decreased Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Position as Stock Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.8. About 329,261 shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs holds 1.24% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 47,300 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 38,672 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,852 shares. Ariel stated it has 514,182 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 31,104 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Limited has invested 0.16% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc owns 396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. P2 Capital Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 1.99M shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 5,114 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 40,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Limited Com invested in 541,490 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.26% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. The insider Zukerman Amit sold 10,000 shares worth $756,200. Pertz Douglas A had bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s to Acquire Cash Handling Operations in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dana O’Brien Joins Brink’s as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Brink’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Announces $50 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp by 4,263 shares to 96,775 shares, valued at $126.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 14,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The owns 107,774 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 235,400 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Baystate Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 376,207 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Euclidean Techs Mngmt Limited owns 0.89% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 21,620 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 76,577 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 24,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fil has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Atria Invs owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 11,469 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 4,118 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 53,803 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 306,773 shares to 90,264 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 26,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).