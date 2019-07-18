Evergreen Capital Management Boosted Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake; Origin Asset Management Llp Trimmed Synopsys (SNPS) Stake By $782,000

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 35.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc acquired 184,504 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 699,317 shares with $8.94M value, up from 514,813 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $4.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 609,800 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 8.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 6,800 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)'s stock rose 19.44%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 76,800 shares with $8.84M value, down from 83,600 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 252,589 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 54.68 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 94,900 shares to 325,400 valued at $20.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 31,100 shares and now owns 102,000 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by DA Davidson. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,451 shares. 40 are owned by Orrstown Finance Services Incorporated. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 3,830 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Westport Asset Management reported 4.14% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Riverhead Management Lc reported 4,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Blair William And Il reported 6,697 shares stake. Meeder Asset reported 34,321 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Landscape Cap Ltd owns 7,075 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 605 are owned by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Synopsys, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on July 13, 2019

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) stake by 432,853 shares to 1.56 million valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 245,817 shares and now owns 23,011 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2019