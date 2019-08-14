Everett Harris & Company Cut Unilever N.V. 4 Gldrs. Ny Shar (UN) Holding by $1.82 Million as Stock Declined; Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed Stake in Granite Constr (GVA) by $374,229 as Stock Price Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 8,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 524,940 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65 million, down from 533,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 233,158 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. 4 Gldrs. Ny Shar (UN) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 31,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 992,403 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.85M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Unilever N.V. 4 Gldrs. Ny Shar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.27. About 1.70 million shares traded or 74.64% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO EXPECTS MORE M&A IN RETAIL SECTOR; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,072 shares to 19,235 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) by 7,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 15,403 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 729,065 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,422 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 610,339 shares in its portfolio. Motco invested in 0% or 31 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fmr invested in 0% or 295 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 300 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 33 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 35,509 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 4.35M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 99,660 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $179,380 activity. Jigisha Desai bought $28,330 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.