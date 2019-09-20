Everett Harris & Company Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $348,067; Stock Value Rose; Redmond Asset Management Cut Its Costar Grp (CSGP) Stake as Shares Rose

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 330,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.32M, down from 333,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (CSGP) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $598.61. About 111,707 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Counsel Ltd Llc Ny has 13,586 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Addenda Capital owns 29,799 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 0.81% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Zeke holds 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,272 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 6.62M shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,477 shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 0.83% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 58,227 shares. Boston Advsr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,237 shares. Zacks Management holds 1.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 657,205 shares. Farmers accumulated 62,297 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 0.58% or 743,379 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Cleantech Etf by 10,550 shares to 314,050 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.81 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Co holds 2.79% or 265,807 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.06% or 6,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 77,482 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 3.22M shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 801 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co holds 9,438 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP holds 44,828 shares. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.4% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 8,284 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1.46M shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 0.6% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 10,741 shares. Brinker invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Botty Investors Limited Liability has 122 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability owns 0.2% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 69,419 shares. Ww has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Redwood Ltd Com owns 5,250 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

