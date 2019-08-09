Everett Harris & Company Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $1.59 Million; Spectrum Management Group Increases Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 391,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.76 million, down from 397,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.09M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 1.04 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil-Dri Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Public Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Franklin Resource stated it has 52,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Lp reported 144,244 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,859 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc reported 0.68% stake. Michigan-based Commercial Bank has invested 0.26% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 139,918 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Century Cos owns 1.59M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated has 319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,502 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,437 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 160 shares. 2,615 are held by Dorsey Wright Associate.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 6,535 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $162.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 209,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.