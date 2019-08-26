Everett Harris & Company Has Raised Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $2.44 Million; Share Price Declined; Star Group LP (SGU) Position Has Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 71,363 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 123,417 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.64 million, up from 111,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 1.61M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Star Group, L.P. (SGU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Star Group, LP Announces Acquisition NYSE:SGU – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Star Group, L.P. Announces New CEO and Executive Organizational Structure – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 18,485 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Invesco Ltd accumulated 23,189 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 117,611 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 31,950 shares stake. Moab Capital Lc invested 4.68% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 105,114 shares. Creative Planning has 16,579 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 14,671 shares. Ent Service reported 902 shares stake. Eqis Cap has 23,302 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 248,375 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.40M shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 490,842 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 70,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,500 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 69,684 shares to 333,017 shares, valued at $40.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 3,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,516 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).