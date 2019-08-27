Everett Harris & Company Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Boosted by $487,576; Ronna Sue Cohen Has Raised Its Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Position by $2.75 Million

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 8,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 91,756 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 83,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 7.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 8624.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 31,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 6,856 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont invested in 126 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). 2,336 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Swiss Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 10,509 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Citigroup reported 10,245 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 8,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Limited Company has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 9,861 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 11,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 8,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 87,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 22,403 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And holds 9 shares.

