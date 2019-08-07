Everett Harris & Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $2.77 Million as Shares Rose; Peconic Partners Boosted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 37,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 564,572 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.97M, up from 527,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 2.25 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 427,072 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20,884 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $131.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 9,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

