Everett Harris & Company Has Boosted Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $312,520; Patten & Patten Lowered Its Holding in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by $349,200 as Market Value Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 140,061 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 143,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 974,649 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 12,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 95,709 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 83,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,185 were accumulated by Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Company. Synovus Corporation stated it has 32,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owns 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 14,197 shares. Hartford Mngmt invested 0.15% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). New England And Management has invested 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd owns 8,798 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tctc Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 10,134 were reported by Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Llc. Baystate Wealth Llc reported 689 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 188,675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Co stated it has 79,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Shelton Capital Management invested in 3,110 shares. Fiduciary Company holds 0.01% or 17,991 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 220,800 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 4,078 shares to 924,458 shares, valued at $103.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 13,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,932 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 25.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos has 900,835 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 336,625 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Eagle Ridge reported 2.6% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 99,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 34,654 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.06% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Mackay Shields Llc owns 129,544 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 54,530 shares. Cim Lc has invested 4.71% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.16% or 136,000 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 47,998 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 343,319 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 406,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability has 3.88% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 340,000 shares. Moreover, Parkside State Bank Tru has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 65 shares.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Powell Testimony Weighs on Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tractor Supply declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,489 shares to 93,648 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM).