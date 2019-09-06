Everett Harris & Company Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Lifted by $1.88 Million as Share Value Rose; Moon Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK)

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.56M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 25,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 1.17 million shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 69,684 shares to 333,017 shares, valued at $40.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 3,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,516 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Hk. Ltd. Adr F (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 125,941 shares. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Ltd owns 217,241 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 34,534 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 949,578 shares. Third Point Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 500,000 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.72% or 8.93 million shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 100,863 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbt Financial Bank N A owns 145,348 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 305,309 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank holds 55,078 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Js Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 268,572 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Co reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 50,727 shares. Daiwa Gru invested in 383,483 shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,475 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

