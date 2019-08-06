Everett Harris & Company Increased Guangshen Railway Adr (GSH) Position by $413,649 as Valuation Declined; Monroe Bank & Trust Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Raised

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $26.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.37. About 3.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Guangshen Railway Adr (GSH) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 21,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.44% . The institutional investor held 175,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 153,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Guangshen Railway Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 40,636 shares traded or 57.46% up from the average. Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) has declined 35.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GSH News: 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 19/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – OUT OF TOTAL COMPENSATION INITIAL COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAYABLE TO CO WILL BE RMB 1.30 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Guangshen Railway Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – GLDC AGREES TO RESUME LAND USE RIGHTS OVER LAND WITH AN INITIAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF RMB 6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – QTRLY REVENUES FROM OPERATIONS RMB4.88 BLN VS RMB4.31 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD – FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB18.33 BLN VS RMB17.28 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD – FY CONSOL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.02 BLN VS RMB1.16 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – RECOMMENDED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY FY NET INCOME 1.02B YUAN; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 446 MLN VS RMB 282.5 MLN

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,943 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 47,484 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.78% or 17,611 shares in its portfolio. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 319 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Girard Prns Limited accumulated 5,839 shares or 1.94% of the stock. 19,219 were reported by Montrusco Bolton Invests. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 6.01% or 12,980 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.76% or 1.12M shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Company owns 3.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,582 shares. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 129 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 4,035 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insur Company has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 175,450 shares. Bouchey Fincl Gp Limited has 640 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2020 MacBooks May Include 5G – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.