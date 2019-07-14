Everett Harris & Company Raised Its Anheuser (BUD) Stake by $2.67 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG)

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 32,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,201 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, up from 179,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.66M shares traded or 347.91% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 918.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 101,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,090 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 574,493 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 108,701 shares to 846,869 shares, valued at $170.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michael Susan Dell Foundation invested in 76,429 shares. Ohio-based Mai Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 25,478 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,705 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 156,699 shares. Windward Capital Management Com Ca holds 0.21% or 19,368 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 34,869 shares. 277,898 were reported by Academy Management Tx. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Blackrock has 735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Connor Clark & Lunn Management has 2,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap, Florida-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 437 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 2.57 million shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altus Midstream Co by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.10M shares, and cut its stake in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN).

