Everett Harris & Company Cut Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position as Stock Rose

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company analyzed 58,564 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.99 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors analyzed 7,863 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 20,436 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 28,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 4.87M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 4,335 shares to 215,536 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Starbucks’ Growth Isn’t Over – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Starbucks a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Restaurant ETFs to Sink Your Teeth Into – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 8,088 shares to 80,134 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 2,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.