Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Factset Research Systems (FDS) as Stock Price Rose; Lennar (LEN) Position Maintained by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 613,256 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 156,755 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.92 million, down from 168,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 20,458 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 19/04/2018 – EUR/CHF Rises Above 1.20 For First Time Since January 2015 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.25M for 28.41 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

