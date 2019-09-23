Everett Harris & Company Decreased By $4.17 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Last Week Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) Analysts

Everett Harris & Company decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company sold 21,178 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 1.20M shares with $237.87 million value, down from 1.22M last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $991.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $219.43. About 13.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out

Among 3 analysts covering Amedisys Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock has $15500 highest and $12500 lowest target. $141.33’s average target is 3.72% above currents $136.26 stock price. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 140,917 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold Amedisys, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Assetmark reported 10 shares. 395,866 are held by American Century Cos Incorporated. Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Automobile Association owns 48,241 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 22,426 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 479 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 302,797 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 11,461 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 3,794 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 1,946 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 5,139 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 36.13 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Everett Harris & Company increased Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 33,278 shares to 597,850 valued at $50.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) stake by 7,030 shares and now owns 323,216 shares. Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.38 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.15% above currents $219.43 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cascend Securities. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Ltd Liability Co has 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,533 shares. Grace And White holds 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,581 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 54,569 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 206,437 shares. Mu Invs has invested 4.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Partners Lc reported 5.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,430 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 904,782 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Cohen Cap accumulated 2,408 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has invested 3.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorporation stated it has 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluecrest Capital Management accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Leavell Management holds 1.81% or 86,709 shares in its portfolio. 1,790 were accumulated by Brookmont Mngmt.