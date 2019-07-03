Everett Harris & Company Position in Nike Class B (NKE) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Position by $658,893

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.28 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 13,616 shares to 5,932 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,153 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.