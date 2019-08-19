Everett Harris & Company Raised Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $1.88 Million; Greenwood Gearhart Increases Position in Wal (WMT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 3.28M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – Massmart ramping up pan-African expansion -chairman; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Confirms Merger With Walmart’s Asda — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 26/04/2018 – SPEAK RETAIL GROUP – AGREEMENT WITH WALMART TO DELIVER CUSTOM CLOSED LOOP PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.56 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 9.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,408 shares to 91,318 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 2,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,424 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs holds 561,155 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Limited Liability reported 4,127 shares. Sol Capital Management accumulated 34,299 shares. Mrj Capital invested in 52,191 shares. Argi Inv Service Ltd Co stated it has 20,685 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Waratah Capital Advsr Limited reported 1.29% stake. Winch Advisory Services, Wisconsin-based fund reported 53,736 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 53,960 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Permanens Capital Lp owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested in 0.1% or 643 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 174,995 shares. Da Davidson & Company reported 862,185 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Service Incorporated has 1.54M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Co reported 90,874 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 17,312 shares. Franklin Resources holds 3.91M shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 26,215 were reported by Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 5,178 shares. Bangor Bankshares stated it has 15,586 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Limited Liability holds 2.29% or 29,100 shares in its portfolio. 22,030 are held by Meridian Inv Counsel. Altavista Wealth Management holds 2.08% or 60,306 shares. Crossvault Capital Limited owns 25,074 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 19,305 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 23,509 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).