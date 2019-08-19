Everett Harris & Company Has Increased Its Anheuser (BUD) Stake by $2.67 Million; Glendon Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $6.75 Million

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 32,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 211,201 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, up from 179,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 697,627 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 1.65M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 9,180 shares to 175,190 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 11,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,755 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability reported 100 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,351 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp owns 13,478 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mawer Investment Management Limited stated it has 35,362 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 27,884 shares. Welch And Forbes holds 0.11% or 49,858 shares. 5,174 were accumulated by Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 0.01% stake. Amer Natl Ins Tx has 81,170 shares. Thornburg Inv Inc holds 2,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 101,159 shares. Stifel Fincl has 0.12% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 486,365 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.77 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.28 million shares to 6.40M shares, valued at $22.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.