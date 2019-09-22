Everett Harris & Company Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $530,024; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Upped Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 6,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 269,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, up from 262,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 10,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 34,907 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 913,945 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,299 shares to 54,415 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,836 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 61,006 shares to 9,596 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

