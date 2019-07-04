Everett Harris & Company Upped Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $574,779; Fine Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) as Shares Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 796,771 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,124 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 317,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) CEO Dave Dunlap on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil Stocks Are Falling Today With Lower Oil Prices – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy’s Risks Outweigh The Growth Prospect – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 63,073 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 229,100 shares. 35,289 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. 514,340 are held by Legal And General Plc. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 90,531 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 93,140 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 102,775 shares. Blackrock invested in 25.61 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Prudential reported 0.04% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 174,073 shares. Tortoise Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Hk. Ltd. Adr F (NYSE:CHL) by 8,390 shares to 365,451 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 2,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,424 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L.