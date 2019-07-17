Everett Harris & Company Position in 3M Company (MMM) Has Increased by $2.44 Million as Stock Declined; Covanta Holding (CVA) Market Valuation Rose While Adams Express Company Has Cut Stake by $406,300

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 445,928 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,417 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.64 million, up from 111,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 3.53M shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21,900 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 65,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10,025 shares to 57,178 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,153 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

