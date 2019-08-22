Everett Harris & Company Has Lowered By $633,420 Its Oneok (OKE) Holding; Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Everett Harris & Company decreased Oneok Inc (OKE) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company sold 9,180 shares as Oneok Inc (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 175,190 shares with $12.24M value, down from 184,370 last quarter. Oneok Inc now has $29.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 471,432 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 70 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 61 trimmed and sold stakes in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 53.46 million shares, up from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 52 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 11,290 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc invested in 0.26% or 4,420 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Csat Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Glenmede Trust Na reported 81,539 shares. 859,800 are owned by Gabelli Funds Llc. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 13,050 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 59,334 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 42,065 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 297,647 shares. Rbf Cap Lc invested in 0.16% or 19,700 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 254,070 shares. New Jersey-based Advsr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.86% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72.17’s average target is 1.63% above currents $71.01 stock price. ONEOK had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by UBS. Mizuho maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $73 target.

Everett Harris & Company increased Bank Of America stake by 359 shares to 25,738 valued at $33.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 16,071 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Further Expands 1 Gig Internet Availability in New Hampshire to Reach More Than 86000 Locations – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 178,391 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for 519,122 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 2.66 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.82% invested in the company for 644,352 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.53% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,016 shares.