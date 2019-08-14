Everett Harris & Company Raised Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $312,520 as Stock Declined; Centene (CNC) Share Value Rose While Adams Express Company Upped Stake

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 12,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 95,709 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 83,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 818,799 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 1.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 13,616 shares to 5,932 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 2,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,424 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 3.17 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 73,799 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 3,223 shares. First Eagle Investment Lc accumulated 42.97M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,166 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 11,364 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,967 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd accumulated 201,829 shares or 0.71% of the stock. First Limited Partnership stated it has 435,242 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 217,820 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Interstate Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leavell Mngmt has 26,884 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company holds 0.05% or 41,410 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co owns 241,003 shares. 132,912 are held by Meritage Port Management. Retirement Of Alabama owns 192,389 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sachem Head Ltd Partnership invested in 3.79% or 1.18M shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% stake. Viking Glob Ltd Partnership reported 4.20M shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,600 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 659,316 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Lp. Brinker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,196 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 2.25 million shares. Anderson Hoagland accumulated 11,808 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 12,300 shares to 11,997 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA).