Everett Harris & Company Has Upped Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $691,470; Bvf Lowered Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) by $2.66 Million as Stock Rose

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 67,680 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, up from 62,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 1.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 177,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 368,164 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 2,680 shares to 83,836 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,415 shares, and cut its stake in Guangshen Railway Adr (NYSE:GSH).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 2.82 million shares to 6.33 million shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xoma Corp Del by 27,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.