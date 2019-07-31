Everett Harris & Company Has Raised Stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $8.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bragg Financial Advisors Boosted Its Stake in South Jersey Inds (SJI) as Shares Rose

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 21,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,001 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 73,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 91,549 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 209,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 354,553 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 145,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.68 million shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co accumulated 330 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 426,504 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parkside Fin Bancorp & Tru has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Los Angeles Cap And Equity invested in 0.01% or 29,489 shares. Natl Invest Svcs Wi has invested 1.87% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gibraltar Mgmt invested in 70,135 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Washington Trust Bancshares owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt has 189,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 663 shares. 16,006 are held by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc has 0.11% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 674,201 are owned by Madison Hldg. Rampart Inv Com Ltd Liability Com holds 10,927 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab loses two bulls (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,848 shares to 41,552 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,056 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $115,250 activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South Jersey Industries (SJI) Presents At AGA Financial Forum 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI Announces Sale of Retail Gas Assets to UGI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey (SJI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI : SJI Completes Acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2018.