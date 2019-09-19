Everett Harris & Company Has Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $691,470; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Sentiment Is 0.91

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 10 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 11 sold and decreased their holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.47 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Everett Harris & Company increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 8.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company acquired 5,319 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 67,680 shares with $8.81 million value, up from 62,361 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $118.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 396,752 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Investment Mngmt holds 17,689 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Punch And Associates Invest Management Inc holds 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 38,336 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 7,586 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 18,830 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,330 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Com invested in 0.4% or 4,945 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 2.37% or 42,474 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 0.84% or 19,836 shares. 5,310 were reported by Ipswich Inv Management Co. Ls Inv Ltd Company holds 1.05% or 133,900 shares. Harvey Management Inc holds 2,400 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 2.00 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Lc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fulton Retail Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,706 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.17% above currents $137.18 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $15400 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Everett Harris & Company decreased Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 8,480 shares to 37,551 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) stake by 2,680 shares and now owns 83,836 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UTC technology chief Eremenko steps down – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust for 63,768 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 402,544 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 218,902 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,917 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BNY Mellon, Bloomberg team up for front-to-back integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BNY Mellon and Bloomberg to Deliver Front-To-Back Integration Capabilities – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.