Everett Harris & Company Has Increased Its Position in Carnival Cl A (CCL) by $1.85 Million; Associated Banc-Corp Position in Chevron New (CVX) Trimmed by $342,801 as Shares Rose

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corporation Cl A (CCL) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 36,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 113,275 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 76,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 2.07 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 2,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 211,633 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.07 million, down from 214,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 3.38 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,926 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Lc. Mcrae Capital Management has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,432 shares. 24,606 are held by Choate Advsr. Coldstream Mgmt owns 41,677 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Meritage Port Management has 0.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca owns 1.89% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,586 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc holds 0.29% or 19,190 shares. Whitnell holds 0.85% or 17,865 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 10,637 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 2,190 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 20,262 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Park Natl Oh invested in 234,122 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,581 shares to 40,374 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 9,180 shares to 175,190 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated holds 1.07% or 764,380 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 14,935 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Citigroup Inc owns 781,229 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Aperio Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Co National Bank invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Farmers & Merchants reported 179 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Investors owns 28.06M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 184,919 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 400 are held by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh invested in 1.82 million shares or 1.03% of the stock. 42,518 are held by Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership.

