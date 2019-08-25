Everett Harris & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Value Rose, Leuthold Group Raised Position

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 8,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 91,756 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 83,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog

