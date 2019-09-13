Everett Harris & Company Has Upped Anheuser (BUD) Stake by $381,480 as Stock Rose; As National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Stock Value Declined, Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed by $4.33 Million Its Holding

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 4,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 215,536 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.08M, up from 211,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $96.93. About 354,291 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 83,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 335,762 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71M, down from 419,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 70,137 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.47% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bennicas & Inc, a California-based fund reported 3,575 shares. Archford Strategies Lc reported 0.07% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 2,015 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 600 shares. Fiera Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 5,790 shares. 4,900 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company. Goodwin Daniel L owns 7,600 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co invested in 569,578 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability holds 358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers Bankshares, a Kentucky-based fund reported 74 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 2,702 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 2,487 shares.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,630 shares to 844,239 shares, valued at $179.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,360 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 27,209 shares to 196,615 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 79,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Indl Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT).

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NFG’s profit will be $50.80 million for 21.12 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold NFG shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.46M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 22,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0.44% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.05% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Jefferies Gp Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 12,123 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Prudential accumulated 0.02% or 300,105 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 5,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.15% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) or 31,200 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). First Tru LP stated it has 0.07% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).