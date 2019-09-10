Everett Harris & Company Boosted Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Johnston Asset Management Boosted Stake by $3.58 Million

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 3,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 19,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 16,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $160.24. About 1.65 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 684,116 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,330 shares to 533,123 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,570 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20,884 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $131.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 69,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,017 shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).