Everett Harris & Company Cut Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $485,280 as Market Value Declined; Archon Capital Management Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) Trimmed by $7.37 Million as Market Value Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 83,627 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 44.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 10,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 12,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 22,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.92M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

