Everett Harris & Company Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $374,787 as Stock Value Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 391,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.76 million, down from 397,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.28. About 850,772 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11,781 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $126.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Vipers (VUG).