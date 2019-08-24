Everett Harris & Company Stake In Carnival Cl A (CCL) Was Raised; Apollo Global Mgmt Cl A Sh (APO) Shares Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased Holding by $2.64 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (APO) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 94,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 3.58M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.10 million, down from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 2.06 million shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 596.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 481.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S BOSWELL FORMERLY OF APOLLO; 06/03/2018 – West Announces Results of Wireless 9-1-1 Location Trial with Google; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup Rejects Apollo Management Preliminary Takeover Offer; 08/05/2018 – U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corporation Cl A (CCL) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 36,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 113,275 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 76,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication has 14,381 shares. Qci Asset Ny reported 100 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0.01% or 33,336 shares. 11,980 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.29% stake. 6,081 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 98,700 are held by Intact Inv Mgmt. Kentucky Retirement Systems, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,506 shares. Kbc Nv reported 351,915 shares. 6,339 are held by Amica Mutual Ins. Janney Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 242,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 57,123 are held by Mason Street Advisors. Bartlett reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10,110 shares to 12,634 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,388 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 58,909 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $80.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).