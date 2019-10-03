Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed By $4.17 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position; American States Water Co (AWR) Has 1.27 Sentiment

American States Water Co (AWR) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 99 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 78 sold and reduced their positions in American States Water Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 25.68 million shares, down from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American States Water Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 59 Increased: 73 New Position: 26.

Everett Harris & Company decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company sold 21,178 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 1.20 million shares with $237.87 million value, down from 1.22M last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $996.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.5. About 20.65 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says

Everett Harris & Company increased Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) stake by 39,514 shares to 58,749 valued at $9.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Carnival Corporation Cl A (NYSE:CCL) stake by 46,350 shares and now owns 159,625 shares. Invesco Cleantech Etf was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 3.65% above currents $220.5 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Looking For New High – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Apple’s Shift Away from Devices Could Disappoint Shareholders – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 10/02/2019: AYI,VHC,AAPL,ORCL – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 1.01% or 96,309 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 1,986 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 1.35% or 12,466 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A reported 77,233 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 150,403 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 1.68% or 18.90M shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management holds 0.58% or 7,471 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 141,169 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd stated it has 4.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Ltd invested 1.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sarasin Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Cap Lp accumulated 2.55% or 1.71M shares. Altfest L J & Incorporated invested in 17,468 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 741 shares. Horizon Serv Limited Liability Company invested in 4.09% or 30,438 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in American States Water Company for 495,950 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 297,772 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.85% invested in the company for 85,880 shares. The California-based Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca has invested 0.49% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,288 shares.

More notable recent American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These 3 Water Utility Stocks Soared as Much as 20% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could American States Water Company’s (NYSE:AWR) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American States Water’s (NYSE:AWR) Share Price Gain Of 187% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is American States Water Company’s (NYSE:AWR) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $89.62. About 68,410 shares traded. American States Water Company (AWR) has risen 29.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR)

Analysts await American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AWR’s profit will be $26.15M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by American States Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.94% EPS growth.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 43.48 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.