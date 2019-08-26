Everett Harris & Company Has Boosted 3M Company (MMM) Position By $2.44 Million; Agilent Technologies Has 1.23 Sentiment

Everett Harris & Company increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 10.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company acquired 11,800 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 123,417 shares with $25.64 million value, up from 111,617 last quarter. 3M Company now has $89.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $156.29. About 751,680 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 5.59% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 208,070 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 3.61% invested in the company for 280,351 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 3.46% in the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 298,181 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 524,081 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has risen 7.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.52 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 13.97% above currents $156.29 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $188 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report.

Everett Harris & Company decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 10,025 shares to 57,178 valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Class C stake by 5,956 shares and now owns 149,271 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.