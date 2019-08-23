Everett Harris & Company Has Lowered By $1.50 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; 9 Analysts Covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $126.73’s average target is 52.63% above currents $83.03 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Monday, April 15. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $138 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. See Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) latest ratings:

Everett Harris & Company decreased Home Depot (HD) stake by 15.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company analyzed 7,848 shares as Home Depot (HD)'s stock rose 7.49%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 41,552 shares with $7.97M value, down from 49,400 last quarter. Home Depot now has $240.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $218.76. About 1.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 20,716 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridger Ltd Liability Corp has 622,450 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 28,784 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 125,138 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Metropolitan Life Com New York, a New York-based fund reported 14,573 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,720 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Prns Ltd Liability holds 75,078 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Slate Path Capital Lp reported 3.63% stake. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited reported 49,688 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,294 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp holds 0.04% or 15,030 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0.05% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3.48 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.05% stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $194 lowest target. $220.25’s average target is 0.68% above currents $218.76 stock price. Home Depot had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $218 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M LP accumulated 124,179 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 94,548 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc invested in 295,204 shares or 1.77% of the stock. North Star Management accumulated 10,090 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. S&Co Inc owns 0.42% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,500 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc accumulated 33,143 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 10,700 shares. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 104,154 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 1.23 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gru reported 74,375 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cape Ann Bancorp holds 0.29% or 1,295 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management owns 3,670 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.