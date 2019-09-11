Everett Harris & Company Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)

Everett Harris & Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company sold 94,647 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 799,243 shares with $111.73M value, down from 893,890 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.11. About 4.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 6.01% above currents $79.99 stock price. Dunkin’ Brands had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the shares of DNKN in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. See Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management owns 8.71M shares. Kopp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,008 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.7% or 65,784 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott Advisors reported 77,708 shares stake. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 2,156 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Investment owns 29,769 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. 27,516 are held by Stoneridge Invest Prtn Llc. Oppenheimer & Com owns 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 246,481 shares. Regent has invested 2.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jmg Grp Inc Limited owns 2,395 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 1.1% or 506,274 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,504 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gru reported 1,537 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 162,693 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.18% or 2.96 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.49% above currents $131.11 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Everett Harris & Company increased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 16,071 shares to 1.62M valued at $190.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 11,781 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Still Dunkin’ My Money In – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Dunkin'(DNKN) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Llc stated it has 107,035 shares. Natl Asset Management stated it has 3,500 shares. Principal Group has 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 367,692 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 856 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 1,200 were reported by & Mgmt Company. Synovus stated it has 15,989 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 13 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 825 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 364,722 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 28.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.