Everest Re Group (RE) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Holding by $416,195; Pitcairn Company Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $1.21 Million; Valuation Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (RE) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 2,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, down from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Everest Re Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $265.98. About 299,752 shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 22,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 78,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 55,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,757 shares to 19,056 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. $121,155 worth of stock was bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66M for 19.97 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Cybersecurity Still Dominates as a Massive Risk for Major Corporations – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 2,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 41,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).