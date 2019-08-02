Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)’s Stock Insider Buying – Meryl Hartzband Acquires 500 Shares; ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by FBR Capital. The stock of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Leerink Swann. See ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $24.0000 17.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5 New Target: $22 Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Buy Initiate

11/02/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $9.89 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 19.09 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Everest Re Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 56% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re Group has $26000 highest and $230 lowest target. $243’s average target is 0.12% above currents $242.7 stock price. Everest Re Group had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.

Deal totalling approx. $121,155 US Dollars was published in a document submitted to the D.C. based-SEC on August 2, 2019. According to which, Meryl Hartzband, the director of Everest Re Group Ltd also an insider of the Pinksheet-listed company had obtained precisely 500 shares – ( at $242.3 for each one share ). Meryl Hartzband at the moment holds 0.00% of Everest Re Group Ltd’s total market capitalization with ownership of 1,354 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Everest Re Group, Ltd. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 3,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability holds 91,025 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). M&T Retail Bank invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 2,342 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 12,144 are held by Fca Tx. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.45% or 8,182 shares. Delphi Ma holds 1.36% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 6,804 shares. 12,367 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 1.51% stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 20,114 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 14,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $242.7. About 152,312 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

More notable recent ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ChemoCentryx to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InflaRx downdraft engulfs ChemoCentryx, down 28% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ChemoCentryx Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 125,889 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 41,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). New York-based Secor Capital Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 2.46M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 29,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 115,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Lp invested in 21,617 shares. Acadian Asset Lc owns 775,123 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Gsa Prtn Llp owns 91,400 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 122,039 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 12,853 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 26,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Sio Cap Limited Liability Co owns 1.99% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 530,175 shares. Fosun stated it has 91,776 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.