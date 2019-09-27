Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 243 1.40 N/A 5.87 42.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.26 N/A 3.67 18.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Everest Re Group Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Everest Re Group Ltd. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$254 is Everest Re Group Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everest Re Group Ltd. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 92.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. was more bullish than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.