Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 236 1.32 N/A 5.87 42.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 34 2.52 N/A 2.47 15.66

Table 1 highlights Everest Re Group Ltd. and Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arch Capital Group Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Everest Re Group Ltd. is currently more expensive than Arch Capital Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Everest Re Group Ltd. has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.65 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Everest Re Group Ltd. and Arch Capital Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75

$243 is Everest Re Group Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.82%. On the other hand, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s potential upside is 3.21% and its consensus price target is $40.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arch Capital Group Ltd. seems more appealing than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.3% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. Competitively, Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.