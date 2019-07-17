Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Shareholder Foster & Motley Has Lowered Stake by $1.02 Million as Share Price Rose; P2 Capital Partners Stake in Cott Que (COT) Has Upped by $19.98 Million as Market Value Declined

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03M, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 1.33 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 68.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 4,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,177 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 6,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $255.27. About 281,897 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 2,200 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc accumulated 10,150 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr reported 16,326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 1,101 shares. 2,121 were reported by Quantbot Lp. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.45% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 11,767 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 21,474 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.03% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 6,824 shares. Majedie Asset Management reported 54,960 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Legacy Capital Prtn Inc owns 13,535 shares. Somerset Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 218 shares.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $6.46 EPS, up 559.18% or $5.48 from last year’s $0.98 per share. RE’s profit will be $263.14M for 9.88 P/E if the $6.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.91 actual EPS reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lee Enterprises, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEE) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Eyes Macroeconomic Environment For Remainder Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Large Company Etf (FNDX) by 18,923 shares to 39,541 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. 13,500 shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P, worth $199,395 on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cott Corporation (COT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Tom Harrington on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cott appoints VP to spearhead environmental programs – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 14,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 43 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 43,795 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 84,275 shares. Marathon Prns Equity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 15,146 shares. 190 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 105,542 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 3.44M shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 85,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 743 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 250,657 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.05% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.17% or 1.56M shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.