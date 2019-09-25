Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Market Value Rose While Wbi Investments Cut Its Holding by $1.36 Million; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by $15.90 Million as Market Value Rose

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 5,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 7,362 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 12,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $263.06. About 279,168 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 722,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 982,029 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 06/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP NAMES HONGJIANG ZHANG AS SENIOR ADVISOR; 23/05/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP ADDS TWO SENIOR LEADERS TO ITS ASIAN PE PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group to Acquire Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-Carlyle Group hires two senior execs for Southeast Asian deals; 04/04/2018 – Philadelphia Energy Solutions gets court nod over RlNs burden relief; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle, Advent to submit bids for stake in India’s Mankind Pharma – Mint; 10/04/2018 – Vitol, Carlyle Group Said to Pull Plans for Varo Energy IPO; 07/05/2018 – Carlyle set to close new Asia fund at $6.5 billion; 28/03/2018 – NCC GROUP PLC NCCG.L – SAYS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR SOFTWARE TESTING BUSINESS IS ONGOING; 23/05/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP – HIRING OF ROBBY WINARTA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND LONG HOANG AS DIRECTOR TO ITS ASIAN PRIVATE EQUITY PLATFORM

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66 million for 19.75 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26 million for 18.09 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.