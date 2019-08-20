Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Market Value Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Holding; Brigade Capital Management LP Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) Increased as Shares Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.10 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 25,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, down from 27,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $247.36. About 92,734 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 252,906 shares to 4.17 million shares, valued at $108.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 711,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. HARTZBAND MERYL D bought $121,155 worth of stock.

