Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Teton Advisors Cut Granite Constr Com (GVA) Holding by $1.63 Million

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 3,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 19,355 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, down from 22,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $265.98. About 299,752 shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc Com (GVA) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 310,551 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,800 are held by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 381,717 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale holds 0.01% or 810 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Zweig reported 0.19% stake. Oppenheimer Comm reported 9,338 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 969 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 1,508 shares. Oak Ltd Oh invested in 0.16% or 10,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 49,371 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Sei Invests has invested 0.23% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.04% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66M for 19.97 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CTS (NYSE:CTS) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,450 shares to 54,220 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. Another trade for 1,020 shares valued at $249,234 was bought by GRAF JOHN A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.04% or 240,000 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.04 million shares. Daiwa Inc reported 65,700 shares stake. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 14,523 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 596,164 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Next Group Inc invested in 0% or 3 shares. Heartland holds 200,000 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,102 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 30,268 shares. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 0% or 7,493 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 15, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) & Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Class Actions – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Granite Construction Are Crumbling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, GVA and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, GVA, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foster L B Co Com (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 17,300 shares to 106,536 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 73,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Intricon Corp Com (NASDAQ:IIN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand, worth $55,800 on Tuesday, August 20. The insider Larkin Kyle T bought 3,500 shares worth $99,890. Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.