Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Raised Its Position by $527,418

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 11,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $249.29. About 134,192 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 9,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The hedge fund held 42,067 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 32,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 438,453 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,291 shares to 8,187 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 68,000 shares to 206,300 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).