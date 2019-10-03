Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) EPS Estimated At $3.33; Eversource Energy (ES) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report $3.33 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.76 EPS change or 18.58% from last quarter’s $4.09 EPS. RE’s profit would be $135.66M giving it 19.26 P/E if the $3.33 EPS is correct. After having $7.85 EPS previously, Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s analysts see -57.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 87,412 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $9100 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.60’s average target is -0.64% below currents $84.14 stock price. Eversource Energy had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 25 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. See Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) latest ratings:

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $27.23 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 31.08 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.14. About 368,355 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Surprised, Disappointed Connecticut Water’s Board Unwilling to Engage in Discussions With Us; 25/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Last Week Rejected Separate Bid From Ever; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Proposal Also Represents 22% Premium to Connecticut Water’s 20-Day Volume-Weighted Avg Price as of March 14; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Ever; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy Files Preliminary Proxy Statement; 23/05/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO -MASSACHUSETTS’ DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY RESOURCES’ OUTCOME DOES NOT CHANGE COS COMMITMENT TO DEVELOP OFFSHORE WIND IN UNITED STATES; 09/03/2018 – Middletown Press: Eversource: All power should be restored in Connecticut by 11 p.m. Sunday, possibly sooner; 08/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: UI, Eversource: Could be days before some get power back; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 85C

More notable recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eversource Energy upgraded, WEC Energy downgraded at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. Shares for $121,155 were bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D. GRAF JOHN A bought 1,020 shares worth $249,234.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s (NYSE:RE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shareholders Booked A 36% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We’re Excited To See How Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $10.45 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 20.35 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

