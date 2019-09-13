Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Comparison side by side

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 240 1.35 N/A 5.87 42.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.09 N/A 1.46 23.73

In table 1 we can see Everest Re Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Everest Re Group Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Everest Re Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, State Auto Financial Corporation has beta of 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Everest Re Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s downside potential is -2.46% at a $249.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.